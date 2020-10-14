 

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Requests Hearing to Maintain Makena (Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection) as a Treatment Option for Clinically Indicated Pregnant Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 22:11  |  42   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) announced today that it has formally requested a public hearing in response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposal to withdraw its approval of Makena, the only FDA-approved treatment, along with its equivalent generics, to reduce preterm birth. Makena was approved in 2011, based on the landmark NICHD MFMU trial by Meis et al. A second, FDA-required trial (PROLONG) predominantly enrolled women outside of the U.S., in countries with markedly lower rates of preterm birth. The PROLONG trial did not show a difference between treatment and vehicle arms with respect to preterm birth or neonatal outcome. However, maternal and fetal safety was re-affirmed.

Today’s hearing request will be followed by a submission of supporting documentation to the FDA. That submission will provide further detail on the company’s reasoning for a hearing, recognizing clinicians’ decade-long use of this treatment and the public health implications of withdrawing its approval. At this time, it is important to note that Makena remains approved and available and the product label remains unchanged.

“We believe it is in the best interest of these high-risk pregnant patients to allow their obstetrical provider to determine whether to use Makena, following the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) guidelines, as well as their own long-standing clinical experience. The continued widening of maternal and infant health disparities among minority and disadvantaged communities, and the potential return to compounded versions of Makena are concerning,” said AMAG CEO Scott Myers. “We remain committed to preserving access to the FDA-approved therapy, as there are no other evidence-based options for these vulnerable patients.”

AMAG submitted a proposal earlier this year to the FDA, requesting to meet and discuss two studies intended to define the patient population who would most benefit from therapy: a retrospective study using real world evidence, and a prospective, primary data collection study. FDA declined the request to meet, stating it was premature. AMAG announced in August that it was beginning the first part of the retrospective study.

Covis Pharma has entered into a transaction to acquire AMAG, which is subject to customary closing conditions including the tender offering and is expected to close in November.

Commenting on AMAG’s hearing request, Covis Pharma CEO Michael Porter said, “We support the efforts by AMAG to preserve patient access to this important treatment option. AMAG and Covis believe in Makena’s efficacy for those at risk for recurrent preterm birth, which are often vulnerable patient groups. We respectfully believe that further study is necessary before precipitously withdrawing the product from the market and are prepared to help formulate and implement appropriate study parameters for additional review of its efficacy.”

Seite 1 von 3
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on FDA’s Proposal Regarding Makena (Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection)
01.10.20
AMAG Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AMAG
01.10.20
Covis Group Announces Agreement to Acquire AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
68
AMAG, aktuell vor Neubewertung !!!