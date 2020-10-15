Preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 above market expectations and positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020 expected

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 above market expectations and positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020 expected 15-Oct-2020 / 22:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, Germany - Daimler has seen a faster than expected market recovery and a particularly strong September performance. This, combined with diligent cost discipline, extensive cash preservation measures and further efficiency enhancements means that Industrial Free Cash Flow, Daimler Group EBIT adjusted, Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans EBIT adjusted, Daimler Trucks and Buses EBIT adjusted and Daimler Mobility EBIT adjusted are all significantly above market expectations for the third quarter of 2020.

The following stated figures for the third quarter 2020 are preliminary and unaudited:

- Industrial Free Cash Flow: € 5,139 million (consensus: € 2,973 million)

Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted € 5,345 million (consensus: n/a)

- Net Industrial Liquidity: € 13.1 billion (Q2-20: €9.5 billion)

- Daimler Group EBIT: € 3,071 million (consensus: € 1,950 million);

EBIT adjusted: € 3,480 million (consensus: € 2,498 million)

- Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT: € 2,118 million (consensus: € 1,320 million);

EBIT adjusted: € 2,417 million (consensus: € 1,782 million)

Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 9.4% (consensus: 6.5%)

- Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT: € 541 million (consensus: € 350 million);

adjusted EBIT: € 603 million (consensus: € 400 million)

Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 6.5% (consensus: 4.3%)

- Daimler Mobility EBIT: € 590 million (consensus: € 381 million);

adjusted EBIT: € 602 million (consensus: € 406 million)

Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted: 16.5%

The preliminary results include the following adjustments affecting EBIT: