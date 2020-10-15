 

DGAP-Adhoc Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 above market expectations and positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020 expected

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2020, 22:01  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 above market expectations and positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020 expected

15-Oct-2020 / 22:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 above market expectations and positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020 expected

Stuttgart, Germany - Daimler has seen a faster than expected market recovery and a particularly strong September performance. This, combined with diligent cost discipline, extensive cash preservation measures and further efficiency enhancements means that Industrial Free Cash Flow, Daimler Group EBIT adjusted, Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans EBIT adjusted, Daimler Trucks and Buses EBIT adjusted and Daimler Mobility EBIT adjusted are all significantly above market expectations for the third quarter of 2020.

The following stated figures for the third quarter 2020 are preliminary and unaudited:

- Industrial Free Cash Flow: € 5,139 million (consensus: € 2,973 million)
  Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted € 5,345 million (consensus: n/a)

- Net Industrial Liquidity: € 13.1 billion (Q2-20: €9.5 billion)

- Daimler Group EBIT: € 3,071 million (consensus: € 1,950 million);
  EBIT adjusted: € 3,480 million (consensus: € 2,498 million)

- Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT: € 2,118 million (consensus: € 1,320 million);
  EBIT adjusted: € 2,417 million (consensus: € 1,782 million)
  Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 9.4% (consensus: 6.5%)

- Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT: € 541 million (consensus: € 350 million);
  adjusted EBIT: € 603 million (consensus: € 400 million)
  Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 6.5% (consensus: 4.3%)

- Daimler Mobility EBIT: € 590 million (consensus: € 381 million);
  adjusted EBIT: € 602 million (consensus: € 406 million)
  Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted: 16.5%

The preliminary results include the following adjustments affecting EBIT:

Seite 1 von 3
Daimler Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: *Daimler AG * auf dem Weg zu 2020
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg in H1 2020 trotz COVID-19-Pandemie
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERKÜNDET VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MILLIONEN 4,5% ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools positioniert sich durch Erweiterung der Tagesordnung der kommenden Hauptversammlung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE announces preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2020 and a new ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Significant increase in earnings in H1 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Drives Implementation of Its 'Shape the Future' Efficiency Program Forward
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG behauptet sich im COVID-19-geprägten ersten Halbjahr - signifikant steigende ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Evonik veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
DGAP-News: CM-Equity AG: LODE Partners with German Investment Firm CM-Equity To Drive Growth in Europe
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:22 Uhr
Daimler will Ausblick nach gutem dritten Quartal heben
22:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 über den Markterwartungen und positive Auswirkungen für den Rest des Jahres 2020 erwartet (deutsch)
22:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 über den Markterwartungen und positive Auswirkungen für den Rest des Jahres 2020 erwartet
18:22 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Corona-Angst lässt den Dax absacken
15:04 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Angst lässt Dax einknicken
14:44 Uhr
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
12:08 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Angst nimmt wieder zu - Oktober-Gewinn im Dax ist dahin
11:37 Uhr
UBS belässt DAIMLER AG auf 'Neutral'
11:29 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Zyklische Autowerte tiefrot - Furcht vor neuem Lockdown
09:19 Uhr
Neue Brennstoffzellen- und Elektro-Trucks im Anmarsch! Können Daimler und TRATON standhalten?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
16.739
*Daimler AG * auf dem Weg zu 2020
28.09.20
3
Wasserstoff-LKW: Börsen-Megatrend Wasserstoff: Mercedes-Benz präsentiert eigenen Brennstoffzellen-LK
31.08.20
2
Daimler im Umbruch: Zeit für einen Blick auf die Aktie?
31.08.20
6
MORGEN gilt es: Deshalb reagieren Daimler Aktionäre am Montag auf die Marktlage
15.06.20
6
Was die w:o Community heiß diskutiert: Daimler vs. Tesla: “Willst du wirklich mit 'nem Kühlschrank d