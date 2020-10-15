NETGEAR Appoints Sarah Butterfass to Board of Directors

Sarah is the incoming Chief Product Officer (CPO) at FanDuel. As CPO, Sarah will lead the product development organization and will be responsible for delivering world-class experiences to FanDuel customers. Prior to FanDuel, Sarah served as Groupon’s Chief Product Officer. As Groupon’s top product development leader, Sarah oversaw the company’s global product organization in developing the future of the Groupon experience for consumers and businesses across all channels and all verticals. Prior to Groupon, Sarah served as E*TRADE’s Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Experience. While at E*TRADE, she also served as Senior Vice President of the company’s Trader Group and Chief Marketing Officer of OptionsHouse, an E*TRADE company. Prior to E*TRADE, Sarah was Vice President of Customer Loyalty at Orbitz and served in other senior product roles. Sarah has an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University.

