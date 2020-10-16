 

Sysco Announces Executive Leadership Changes

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that Judith Sansone will join the company as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, effective Oct. 26, 2020.

In this newly created executive role, Sansone will lead Sysco’s overall commercial strategies, including responsibility for merchandising, marketing, pricing, digital sales enablement, customer loyalty program development, customer personalization and exploring new channel sales development. Sansone will coordinate company-wide efforts to profitably grow sales by better serving customers with best-in-class merchandising, marketing and personalized engagement. She will also work collaboratively with Sysco’s field-based sales organization to acquire new business and increase sales with existing customers through these strategic efforts.

“I am very pleased to welcome Judy to Sysco. She is an experienced and highly talented leader who consistently delivers results and drives transformative change,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “Under Judy’s leadership, I am confident that we will accelerate our profitable sales growth by building a best-in-industry merchandising, marketing and digital customer engagement strategy. We will leverage our robust customer purchasing data to provide personalized assortments, pricing and promotional marketing to our customers. Increasing personalization of our go-to-market strategy will enable Sysco to profitably grow our sales and better serve our customers.”

Sansone has over 30 years of experience in the retail industry where she developed an innovation mindset and willingness to make bold decisions that will complement Sysco’s current efforts to transform its business, delight customers and increase market share. In her most recent role as chief merchandising officer with CVS Health, she was accountable for the growth strategy and P&L management of the $20 billion front-of-store business. Sansone directly managed merchandising, pricing, store design, website activities and the loyalty program. She designed the merchandising strategy to transform the retail store from a traditional convenience store to a health and beauty destination. Judy delivered industry-leading sales growth in health and beauty and profitably grew market share.

In addition, Sysco also announced today that Michael Foster will be stepping down from his position as executive vice president and chief information and technology officer, effective Dec. 31, 2020, to pursue other opportunities. Sysco is grateful for Foster’s leadership, integrity and service, including the implementation of prudent technology cost reductions, advancement of Sysco’s ecommerce platform (Shop) and a successful transition to a broad-based remote work environment. The company expects a smooth transition and to announce Foster’s replacement soon.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information. 

