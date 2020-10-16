 

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 14:05  |  42   |   |   

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (“F&M” or the “Bank”) (OTCQB: FMBL) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“The Bank reported profitable operations and maintained its financial strength for the third quarter of 2020, despite the continuing effect of the pandemic and its impact on the economy,” said Henry Walker, president. “At quarter’s end, our capital ratios far exceeded regulatory requirements and remained strong in all categories. F&M is prepared to endure the protracted impact of COVID-19 and manage through these challenging times for the benefit of all stakeholders, as it has managed through other challenges for more than a century.”

Income Statement

For the 2020 third quarter, interest and dividend income amounted to $70.8 million, compared with $71.9 million in the 2019 third quarter. Interest and dividend income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased to $214.6 million from $210.4 million reported for the same period in 2019.

Interest expense for the 2020 third quarter declined to $5.8 million from $8.8 million a year ago. Interest expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $20.5 million, versus $24.6 million reported for the same period last year.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the 2020 third quarter rose to $65.0 million from $63.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and advanced to $194.2 million for the first nine months of 2020 from $185.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Farmers & Merchants’ net interest margin for the 2020 third quarter was 2.80%, versus 3.47% for the 2019 third quarter. Net interest margin was 3.05% for the first nine months of 2020, versus 3.47% for the same period in 2019.

For the 2020 third quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.0 million and did not record a provision for loan losses in last year’s third quarter. The Bank’s provision for loan losses was $8.5 million for the first nine months of 2020, versus $250,000 for the first nine months of 2019. The Bank’s allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans outstanding was 1.33% at September 30, 2020, compared with 1.42% at December 31, 2019.

Non-interest income was $5.5 million for the 2020 third quarter, compared with $5.0 million in the third quarter a year ago. Non-interest income was $14.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, compared with $14.4 million for the same period in 2019.

Non-interest expense for the 2020 third quarter was $43.8 million, versus $41.7 million for the same period last year. Non-interest expense for the first nine months of 2020 was $130.0 million, compared with $119.2 million last year.

Net income for the 2020 third quarter amounted to $19.9 million, or $155.18 per diluted share, compared with $22.8 million, or $172.51 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The Bank’s net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $58.4 million, or $455.18 per diluted share, versus $66.9 million, or $510.80 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2020, net loans totaled $5.3 billion, compared with $4.3 billion at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s deposits totaled $7.4 billion at the end of the 2020 third quarter, compared with $5.8 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 38.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, versus 36.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. Total assets increased to $9.7 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $7.6 billion at December 31, 2019.

At September 30, 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bank remained “well-capitalized” under all regulatory categories, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.38%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 19.13%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 19.13%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.69%. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our top priority has been the health and welfare of our employees, clients, shareholders and the communities we serve,” said Daniel Walker, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “Our entire team continues to support all of our stakeholders in a thoughtful, disciplined and compassionate manner. While a high degree of uncertainty still surrounds the magnitude, duration and economic impact of the pandemic, we are confident that F&M’s financial position, including high levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully navigate these challenging times.”

During the third quarter, the Bank repurchased 661 shares of its common stock at an average price of $6,045.58 per share. For the first nine months of 2020, the Bank purchased a total of 806 shares of its common stock at an average price of $6,047.15. The purchases were made as part of a stock repurchase program announced in April 2020, under which the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20 million of the Bank’s common stock. To the extent the Bank repurchases additional shares pursuant to this program, which expires December 31, 2021, the timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, regulatory requirements, general business conditions and others. The Bank may choose to modify, suspend or discontinue such proposed repurchases at any time without prior notice, and the share repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to acquire any specific number of shares in any period.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 25 branches across Orange County, Long Beach, the South Bay and Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and consumer banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the Bank’s website, www.fmb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, including statements about the Bank’s ability to endure and navigate through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and expectations regarding the amount of, timing, and methods for potential repurchases of its common stock. Readers of this press release should understand that such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and actions to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements and the Bank’s reported results should not be considered an indication of the Bank’s future performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the adverse effects and negative impacts related to, or caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, credit, market, operational, liquidity and interest rate risks associated with the Bank’s business and operations, changes in interest rates, changes in general business and economic conditions, changes in banking laws and regulations, loan losses, increases in expenses, changes in rates charged on loans and earned on investments, accounting estimates and judgments, changes in rates on deposits, competition effects, the amount of non-interest income earned, as well as other factors. Given these factors, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH

Income Statements (Unaudited)

(In thousands, expect per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Interest and dividend income:

 

Loans

$

57,538

$

53,334

$

167,883

$

155,845

Investment securities

12,746

17,446

44,836

51,552

Investments in FHLB and FRB stock

260

351

779

1,056

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

207

736

1,146

1,933

 

Total interest and dividend income

70,751

71,867

214,644

210,386

 

Interest expense:

 

Deposits

3,767

6,000

13,909

16,495

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2,012

2,752

6,565

8,027

Other borrowings

-

11

-

52

 

Total interest expense

5,779

8,763

20,474

24,574

 

Net interest income

64,972

63,104

194,170

185,812

 

Provision for loan losses

3,000

-

8,500

250

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

61,972

63,104

185,670

185,562

 

Non-interest income:

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,203

1,652

3,922

5,077

Card income

865

765

2,313

2,571

Other real estate owned income

-

194

-

227

Other income

3,458

2,410

8,229

6,508

 

Total non-interest income

5,526

5,021

14,464

14,383

 

Non-interest expense:

 

Salaries and employee benefits

27,235

25,986

82,651

72,620

FDIC and other insurance expense

672

(343)

1,855

911

Occupancy expense

3,822

2,914

10,716

8,583

Software and equipment expense

3,138

3,219

9,305

9,428

Other real estate owned expense

17

5

17

84

Professional and legal services

1,596

1,747

4,420

5,311

Marketing expense

1,237

2,613

4,160

6,549

Other expense

6,097

5,567

16,884

15,685

 

Total non-interest expense

43,814

41,708

130,008

119,171

 

Income before income tax expense

23,684

26,417

70,126

80,774

 

Income tax expense

3,821

3,582

11,689

13,860

 

Net income

$

19,863

$

22,835

$

58,437

$

66,914

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

155.28

$

177.61

$

455.41

$

516.46

Diluted earnings per common share

$

155.18

$

172.51

$

455.18

$

510.80

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding

127,918

128,570

128,316

129,564

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

127,995

132,370

128,384

130,999

 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

Dec. 31, 2019

 
Assets
 
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing balances $

73,111

$

64,556

Interest-bearing balances

846,951

54,309

 
Total cash and due from banks

920,062

118,865

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

125,131

150,623

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

3,107,320

2,728,583

Loans held for sale

28,678

23,301

Gross loans

5,348,558

4,403,876

Allowance for loan losses

(71,005)

(62,489)

Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(18,502)

(5,127)

 
Loans, net

5,259,051

4,336,260

 
Other real estate owned, net

966

-

Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost

20,236

20,160

Bank premises and equipment, net

104,162

108,133

Deferred tax assets, net

26,417

22,213

Other assets

90,882

97,431

 
Total assets $

9,682,905

$

7,605,569

 
 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
 
Liabilities:
 
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $

2,884,373

$

2,135,056

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,646,943

1,302,726

Savings and money market savings

2,055,848

1,669,525

Time deposits

834,165

720,958

 
Total deposits

7,421,329

5,828,265

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,077,207

632,428

Other liabilities

51,500

61,996

 
Total liabilities

8,550,036

6,522,689

 
Stockholders' Equity:
 
Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000
127,722 and 128,528 shares issued and outstanding
at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

2,554

2,571

Additional paid-in capital

95,543

95,446

Retained earnings

1,031,916

983,867

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,856

996

 
Total stockholders' equity

1,132,869

1,082,880

 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $

9,682,905

$

7,605,569

 

 

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results