Amazon Announces Two New Fulfillment Centers in Kansas

Amazon.com , Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Kansas. The new fulfillment centers, which are anticipated to launch in 2021, will together create over 1,000 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“We’re excited to continue our growth and investment across Kansas so we can better serve our customers throughout the state,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders, and we look forward to ingraining ourselves in the communities in which we serve.”

In both of the new one million square-foot fulfillment centers located at 9700 Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas and at 7130 North Broadway Avenue in Park City, Kansas, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

In addition to the two new fulfillment centers, Amazon also plans to open a new delivery station in Wichita, Kansas which is expected to launch later in 2020.

“With an unrivaled workforce and a strong economy, Kansas has proven itself to be a first-rate destination for Amazon as they continue to expand operations and bring more than 1,000 new jobs to our great state,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “From Day One, my administration has prioritized rebuilding Kansas’ foundation, and significant economic announcements like these prove that our state is on the right track. I want to thank our city partners, staff members and Amazon for making this possible.”

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

“Park City is excited and honored to have a leading business and household name such as Amazon located here because their team recognized that our community offers a business-friendly environment in a prime location,” said Park City Mayor Ray Mann. “Park City looks forward to working with Amazon and the tremendous economic benefits and employment opportunities it brings. While 2020 hasn’t always brought the best news, this announcement makes today a great day for Park City, Sedgwick County and our region, and Kansas.”