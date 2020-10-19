 

TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant EPCI Contract for the Equinor Breidablikk Pipelay and Subsea Installation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 07:00  |  46   |   |   

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract by Equinor for the Breidablikk Pipelay, including option for the Subsea Installation scope located in the area close to the Grane Field, North Sea.

The Breidablikk project is a tie-back to the existing Grane platform. TechnipFMC’s scope includes provision of flexible jumpers and rigid pipelines as well as pipeline installation work.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We have collaborated closely with Equinor in order to optimize the solutions and methodology for the pipelay installation. We are honored to once again be selected by Equinor to create value with our products and services offering.”

The Breidablikk development is subject to final approval by the Norwegian authorities.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

Note: this inbound order was included in the Company’s first half financial results.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry; delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

