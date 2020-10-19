 

Accenture Positioned as the Overall Leader and Market Maker in Two capioIT Reports on Salesforce Systems Integration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 13:59  |  35   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been strongly positioned as the overall leader and “market maker” in two new reports from capioIT, Salesforce.com Global Systems Integration and Services Providers Capture Share Report – 2020” and “Salesforce.com Asia Pacific Systems Integration Capture Share Report – 2020.” The reports analyze the changing dynamics of the Salesforce services landscape and assess service providers’ consulting, implementation, and maintenance and support services for all Salesforce solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005074/en/

capioIT positions Accenture as overall leader in the 2020 Global Salesforce Systems Integration and Services Providers Capture Share Report (Photo: Business Wire)

capioIT positions Accenture as overall leader in the 2020 Global Salesforce Systems Integration and Services Providers Capture Share Report (Photo: Business Wire)

capioIT notes that Accenture remains the number one provider in both the global and Asia Pacific Salesforce Services markets, stating, “Accenture has clearly maintained leadership on basis of scale and reach as well as functionality.” The reports cite Accenture’s organic and inorganic growth, as well as the company’s acceleration due to scale, ongoing investment and increasing integration into the broader cloud services portfolio of Accenture. The company’s strong relationships with Salesforce and the broader ecosystem with investments in integration service vendors are also highlighted. In the Asia Pacific region specifically, Accenture is lauded for its scale, breadth of relationships and coverage that has resulted in its leadership in the market.

"Accenture has repeatedly proven itself to be the leading vendor in the Salesforce ecosystem since capioIT started ranking companies in 2014,” said Phil Hassey, CEO, capioIT. “Accenture provides consistency for clients in execution and innovation and has successfully created measurable business outcomes for Salesforce clients around the world."

As part of its analysis, capioIT assessed 14 services providers across 17 capabilities and attributes focused in two key areas, Transform and Leverage. Transform is the ability for a vendor to engage and create processes and stronger measurable business outcomes for clients. Leverage is focused on the ability to work in a broad integrated ecosystem and provide scale to the creation and measurement of client outcomes.

Yusuf Tayob, senior managing director, Accenture Salesforce Business Group, said, “We believe that our leading positions in capioIT’s global and Asia Pacific reports are a clear result of Accenture’s dedication to investing in innovation, attracting and nurturing top talent, and developing real-world solutions to grow our Salesforce business. We believe that it is this commitment that differentiates us in our ability to help our clients gain maximum value from their Salesforce solutions.”

Excerpts of capioIT’s global and Asia Pacific reports can be viewed here and here, respectively.

For more information on the Accenture and Salesforce relationship, visit https://www.accenture.com/salesforce.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
State-Sponsored Hackers and Ransomware Gangs Are Diversifying Tactics to Inflict More Harm, According to Accenture Report
13:59 Uhr
FinTech Innovation Lab New York Now Accepting Applicants for 2021 Class
06:01 Uhr
Accenture, Best Buy Collaborate to Accelerate Technology Innovation
14.10.20
Change Powers Accenture’s Biggest Brand Move in a Decade
13.10.20
Accenture’s Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner
13.10.20
Takeda Accelerates Digital Transformation with Accenture and AWS
12.10.20
IDC MarketScape Names Accenture a Leader in Managed Security Services
09.10.20
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
07.10.20
Accenture Launches Vaccine Management Solution to Support COVID-19 Immunization Programs
07.10.20
Accenture to Acquire Avenai, Ottawa-Based Business and Technology Consultancy