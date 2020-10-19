 

RingCentral Hosts Business Communications Developer Virtual Conference

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, will host its first-ever virtual developer conference - Code Together - from October 20-22, 2020. The conference will bring together developers from around the world to explore the latest developments in business communication technology with fresh thinking from leaders and innovators including Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist at Canva, and Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer at RingCentral. The RingCentral developer community now exceeds 45,000.

“If you want to provide users with productive and effective communications services within business workflows, it must combine great functionality with reliability and security with open APIs,” said Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer, RingCentral. “This commitment to providing access to our platform services to developers has always been a core principle for RingCentral. We look forward to our developer community joining us to hear from your peers, from industry leaders, and customers. If you’re a developer interested in the future of communications, this is where you need to be.”

The first day of the conference will feature sessions with key customers including Chais Meyer, owner and founder, 24 Hour Tees and Joe Rini, senior director, IT, Columbia University and several technical sessions presented by technical experts. The conference agenda includes:

  • What’s New at RingCentral for Developers
  • Winning with RC Integration: A Customer’s Point of View
  • The Programmable Contact Center: Customize Your Customer Experience & Differentiate Yourself from Competitors
  • RingCentral Platform Roadmap

The conference will end with an award ceremony honoring the most active RingCentral developers, innovative creators, and RingCentral’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partners.

Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist, Canva will deliver the opening keynote address and talk about the art of innovation.

“I admire RingCentral for its innovation and growth strategy so I am excited to share my knowledge at the company’s Code Together conference. I will be discussing the fine art of innovating and ‘denting the universe’,” said Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist, Canva.

For more details on the talks, speakers, and the complete agenda, please click here.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

