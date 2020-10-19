 

Semtech and Actility Create Evaluation Kit to Streamline Development of LoRa Edge Geolocation Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced collaboration with Actility, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity platforms and tools to transform business, industries and processes, on a new Evaluation Kit for tracking applications based on Semtech’s LoRa Edge geolocation solution and Actility’s network management platform leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol. The kit allows solution providers and integrators to quickly evaluate this new technology and experience how it reduces the cost and complexity of building a solution for locating and monitoring IoT assets.

Semtech and Actility Collaborate

“The new Asset Management Evaluation Kit will allow customers to simplify and accelerate production, and test the capabilities of new products based on Semtech’s leading LoRa Edge geolocation solution and Actility’s ThingPark platform,” said Alper Yegin, Sr. Director of Standards and Advanced Technology Development, at Actility. “The goal of this collaboration is to provide developers and customers with greater accessibility into the functionality of their asset management solutions. We are confident the kits with Actility’s leading Cloud services will abstract complexity and simplify development while also increasing the worldwide adoption of flexible geolocation applications based on the LoRaWAN protocol.”

Asset management is among the most promising applications for IoT. A variety of industries, such as transportation, logistics, healthcare, and food services, are investing in these applications to replace siloed legacy systems with automated asset management solutions. Actility and Semtech’s Asset Management Evaluation Kit for LoRa Edge enables GNSS scanning and Wi-Fi AP passive scanning for indoor and outdoor location management with very low power consumption. Semtech’s advanced LoRa Edge chipset is bundled with Actility’s network server operating the LoRaWAN protocol and its ThingPark IoT management platform, as well as TagoIO’s application server as part of the complete Asset Management Evaluation Kit, available on ThingPark Market, the biggest IoT B2B marketplace. This optimizes multiple tracking scenarios including applications both indoor and outdoor. By combining GPS and Wi-Fi scanning, the platform delivers seamless and automatic switching using a single LoRa Edge-based device without need for human intervention, maintaining consistent visibility of asset locations.

