White Gold Corp. to Make Feature Presentation at Invest Yukon Virtual Site Tour Series Conference, October 20 to 22, 2020

“We are very pleased to be able to showcase our district scale opportunity and innovative exploration methodologies to such a large group of attendees through this first of its kind company-hosted virtual site tour. We also look forward to providing an update on our exploration activities,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce it will be a featured presenter in the upcoming Invest Yukon: Virtual Site Series Conference. The conference showcases Yukon’s leaders in exploration and mining through an innovative documentary style video site tour and corporate presentation. David D’Onofrio (Chief Executive Officer) will provide a corporate overview, which will be followed by the Company’s virtual site tour hosted by Shawn Ryan (Chief Technical Advisor) and Terry Brace (VP, Exploration), and a 30 minute Q&A session afterwards.

The conference will also feature presentations by thought leaders and influencers who have visited Yukon on past tours to share their insights into the company’s projects and the region, as well as highlight the mineral potential, competitive regulatory regime and exceptional partnerships that have established Yukon, Canada as a Tier I mineral exploration jurisdiction.

White Gold Corp. Overview

White Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WGO, OTC: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) is a gold exploration company with an extensive property portfolio comprised of over 420,000 hectares representing 40% of the Yukon’s prolific White Gold district. Since inception in 2016, the Company has made multiple new gold discoveries and highlighted an abundance of new high priority targets through its innovative exploration methodologies, in addition to acquiring and establishing gold resources including its flagship Golden Saddle & Arc deposits totaling 1,140,000 oz Indicated at 2.26 g/t Au and 402,000 oz Inferred at 1.28 g/t Au, and its VG resource containing 230,000 oz Inferred at 1.65 g/t Au(1).

The company was formed in 2016 by renowned prospector Shawn Ryan, whose exploration methodologies have led to multiple significant gold discoveries in the White Gold District in recent years. The Company has also attracted the expertise and support of other mineral exploration and capital market experts including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM), Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) and Eric Sprott as significant shareholders.