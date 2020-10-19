China A-Aktien überzeugen im Krisenjahr: Was steckt hinter der Outperformance?
China A-shares—the domestically listed equities of mainland Chinese companies—have been extremely resilient during the current crisis, outperforming other emerging market (EM) and developed market stocks. We attribute their strong performance in part to a number of interrelated factors and sustainable trends that support our positive outlook for the asset class and our preferences within it.
Extreme Performance
The MSCI China A Index is up roughly 24% in U.S. dollar terms year-to-date as of September 15, 2020. In contrast, MSCI’s broader EM and global indexes are only up about 2% to 4%, and the S&P 500 Index is up 7%, showing just how well China A-shares have performed since the pandemic broke out.» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen
