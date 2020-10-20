- MagForce successfully hosted the third session of the practice-oriented, unique and multifaceted application training series for the use of the NanoTherm therapy system for the treatment of glioblastoma.

- The NanoTherm School is part of MagForce's commitment to further optimize the therapy system and train healthcare professionals in its use, and to a broad geographic coverage to increase the availability of the therapy, in order to provide glioblastoma patients with the best care possible.

- The workshop was led by Univ.-Prof. Dr. med. W. Stummer, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Münster

Berlin, October 20, 2020 - With 'Module B - Part II - stereotactic Instillation' MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, conducted the third round of its NanoTherm School.

The application training series was launched in January 2019 to provide the highest quality of treatment through ongoing support for physicians and certify surgeons in the use of the innovative NanoTherm technology. Same as the prior two sessions which took place in January and November 2019, Module B - Part II focused on advanced techniques in the area of stereotactic instillation and the teaching of the NanoPaste procedure.

Another focus was the exchange of information with the individual treatment centers to provide the best possible care for glioblastoma patients. NanoTherm School is part of MagForce's roll-out strategy, which focuses not only on broad geographical coverage to increase the availability of the therapy, but also on its continuous further optimization and the training of healthcare professionals in the use of the therapy system. The training concept of NanoTherm School was developed in close cooperation with Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, Dr. Michael Schwake from the University Hospital Münster and PD Dr. Johannes Wölfer from the Hufeland Klinikum GmbH Mühlhausen, who contribute their many years of experience with the NanoTherm therapy system for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.