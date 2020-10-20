Splunk Accelerates Organizations into the Data Age with Cloud Innovation at .conf20

.conf20 – Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the latest enhancements to Splunk Cloud and Splunk Enterprise that will bring data to every decision, question and action across IT, Security and Observability. These new innovations enable customers to accelerate their Cloud transformation with a single, modern data platform. Splunk Enterprise 8.1 is now generally available, with turbocharged productivity, enhanced insights and streamlined administration.

“The move to the cloud and digital technology has accelerated in the Data Age, and organizations are adapting to new work environments. Cloud solutions are needed for these organizations to scale and adapt,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Chief Product Officer, Splunk. “Splunk’s solutions enable the speed, scale and flexibility with new search and mobile capabilities that help organizations through their cloud transformation and lets them not just succeed but thrive in the Data Age.”

Utilizing a multi-cloud strategy, Nasdaq is transforming the way it delivers products and services for its clients worldwide​. Nasdaq’s Chief Technology & Information Officer, Brad Peterson joined Sendur Sellakumar for a virtual interview at .conf20 to discuss Nasdaq’s cloud transformation.

“Data is at the core of what we do at Nasdaq. We need to process high-volumes of data quickly and securely, which we can accomplish as a result of our cloud transformation,” said Brad Peterson, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Nasdaq. “Splunk is a strategic partner in our cloud journey providing Nasdaq with data insights that help us deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”

Splunk expands multicloud capabilities; further strengthens core platform with new ways for customers to set the right data strategy and increase data accessibility

Splunk is making the shift to cloud easier with investments in cloud-native technology and solutions. With Splunk Cloud’s accelerated release schedule, customers can achieve faster time to value with immediate access to the latest features without any impact to service delivery. Splunk makes data onboarding faster and more reliable with new capabilities on the stream, and is also providing more flexibility of choice to customers as they move their workloads to the cloud, the Splunk Operator for Kubernetes, now in Beta, lets customers easily deploy and manage Splunk Enterprise in a Kubernetes infrastructure.