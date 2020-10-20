 

Ford to Discuss Results for Third Quarter 2020 With Credit Suisse

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the third-quarter operating environment and the company’s financial results, which will be released on Oct. 28, during a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse autos analyst Dan Levy on Monday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The call will feature:

  • John Lawler, chief financial officer
  • Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and International Markets Group
  • Marion Harris, president and chief executive officer, Ford Motor Credit Company
  • Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations

Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance here. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

