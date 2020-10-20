Ford to Discuss Results for Third Quarter 2020 With Credit Suisse

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the third-quarter operating environment and the company’s financial results, which will be released on Oct. 28, during a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse autos analyst Dan Levy on Monday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

John Lawler, chief financial officer

Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and International Markets Group

Marion Harris, president and chief executive officer, Ford Motor Credit Company

Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations

Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance here. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.

