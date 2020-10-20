Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work

The battle for talent among companies around the world hasn’t ceased in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it has only intensified as companies evolve their businesses to accommodate changing market dynamics and customer needs. Organizations must rethink their workforce strategies and be more agile than ever in their approach to acquiring and working with talent. In order to help businesses power this new world of work, Citrix Systems, Inc. , (NASDAQ:CTXS), the global digital workspace leader, and Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the leading online talent solution, today announced that they are expanding their collaboration to empower flexible work models and provide fast, easy, and secure access to untapped pools of specialized talent to fuel business innovation and growth.

Rethinking Work

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the way we work and is forcing companies to reimagine the way things get done,” said David Henshall, President and CEO, Citrix. “Forward-thinking organizations are embracing flexible work to enhance and expand their talent pools in ways they couldn’t previously and to build and acquire the modern skills they need to not just return to where they were, but power their business forward.”

Citrix and Upwork provide a unique solution to enable agility and security for businesses. With Citrix Workspace, companies can give workers the resources and space they need to perform at their best and deliver a consistent, secure and reliable experience no matter where work needs to get done—at home, in the office, or in the field. Through Upwork, companies can access a global pool of proven talent, enabling them to scale their teams dynamically to meet the shifting business needs in the new world of work.

“Together, Citrix and Upwork are innovating new solutions that empower people to work from anywhere and help companies build more agile and productive workforces,” said Upwork President and CEO Hayden Brown. “Through this collaboration, Citrix customers can seamlessly take advantage of Upwork’s offerings to efficiently find, onboard and work with top talent from across the globe.”

Driving Agility

Earlier this year, Citrix and Upwork announced the Upwork Talent Solution with Citrix Workspace, a first-of-its-kind offering that enables organizations to provide consistent and secure access to all the resources workers need to do their best work, including apps, content, and key business services.