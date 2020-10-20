Solstice Gold Announces Results from 2020 exploration

-Three extensive bedrock source areas for gold-bearing boulders identified-

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corporation (TSXV:SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “its”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its summer 2020 field program at its 886 km2 KGP project, located only 26 km from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut and within seven km of the low cost Meliadine gold mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd which began gold production in 2019*. Mapping and sampling on the KGP were carried out within a large, 40 km2 area of gold-bearing boulders to identify potential source areas as drill targets.



“With this new, focused work we have identified likely bedrock sources within this very extensive, gold-bearing boulder field. Collectively, we now have five well-constrained drill-ready target areas, which are up to 5km long and large enough to host significant potential gold deposits. “In our view, the KGP occupies the eastern extension of the emerging Meliadine Gold District but, unlike many of the gold belts elsewhere in Canada, it is virtually unexplored. Through our extensive land holdings, we offer unrivalled exposure to exploration in this politically safe, high geological potential region” stated David Adamson, Chairman.