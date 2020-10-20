 

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Announces New Evolve Supplement Product Line

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway has launched a new product line designed to support its Evolve eight-week health and fitness program as well as other healthy lifestyles.

Led by fitness and nutrition expert Dan Miller, Kannaway’s Evolve is a complete fitness and nutrition program that focuses on the fundamentals of evolutionary science to help participants achieve their fitness goals. In addition to the Evolve product line, participants who join the program receive an educational booklet and tracking sheet, weekly live video training from Miller, and access to a support community of over 1,500 fellow participants.

“Now more than ever, we must get creative and find new ways to take extra care of our health,” said Dan Miller, Kannaway spokesperson. “These products are great tools for those looking to become stronger, do more and feel their best every day.”

The three new botanical nutrition products are designed to support people on their journey to a more fulfilling life by focusing on energy, movement, digestion, and immune support. They include:

  • Kannaway Core Hemp Protein Blend: Offered in both Chocolate Mousse and Vanilla Creme Brulee flavors, this plant-based luxury hemp protein powder offers 15g of hemp protein isolate per serving, finely ground whole hemp hearts and prebiotic fiber. Mix each sachet with 6-12 ounces of water or plant-based milk.
  • Kannaway Boost Immune Support Supplement: Designed to utilize the synergy of Proimmune’s Immune Formulation 200 and Vitamin D, these support tablets strengthen your body’s natural immunity so you can fight off immuno-compromising invaders and stress. Take two tablets each day. 
  • Kannaway Spark Energy and Metabolism Booster: Crafted with guarana, taurine, bitter orange root, cordyceps mushroom, and ashwagandha, these capsules naturally support cellular energy and optimize the body's own metabolism. Take two capsules midday to give you that extra push to finish the day strong.

“According to GrandView Research analysts, the U.S. dietary supplement market is expected to reach $230.73 billion by 2027,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “We are proud to be able to offer our customers the high-quality products they desire while continuing to focus our sales efforts on lucrative industries outside of our core product category of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).”

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Co-CEO Featured in Reuters Discussing Future of Mexico’s Cannabis Industry
06.10.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Investment Company AXIM Biotechnologies Files Patent for World’s First Face Mask Designed to Capture SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
29.09.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Becomes First Company to Reach Two-Year Milestone in High-Level CBD Hemp Oil Stability Study
22.09.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiaries Kannaway and HempMeds Honored as Stevie Award Winners in 2020 International Business Awards