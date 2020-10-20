 

AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 15:07  |  61   |   |   

How good are Enterprise Endpoint Security Products protecting your IT-environment?

The report can be downloaded for free from the AV-Comparatives website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-august-september-2020-factsheet/

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The results are based on an In-The-Wild-Test-Set including zero-days, exploits, malware files and other threats. You can find details on the speed impact of all Endpoint Solutions as well," says Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives.

 

Test-Chart Enterprise Endpoint Solutions by AV-Comparatives

 

AV-Comparatives has released the October Fact Sheet for its Business Main Test Series. Endpoint protection products for Windows from 19 security vendors were tested:

Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Panda, Sophos, SparkCognition, Vipre, and VMware.

The report covers the Malware Protection Test, and August / September results of the Real-World Protection Test. The Malware Protection Test checks each security product's ability to protect a PC against malicious files. These might be already on the system, on an external drive, or copied over the local area network. The Real-World Protection test tests the products' ability to protect against Internet-borne threats.

Any threats are executed on the test system. This allows the security products to use additional protection features, such as behavioural analysis, to detect the malware. Each test also includes its own false-positives check, to ensure that business users are not plagued with false alarms.

AV-Comparatives' Main Test Series additionally includes the Performance Test, which measures the speed impact of the tested security products.

A summary report, containing the full and detailed results of all three tests, as well as in-depth reviews, will be published December. In combination, the three tests provide an overall picture of the effectiveness of the tested endpoint security products.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, the report of the October 2020 Business Test Fact Sheet can be downloaded free of charge from the institute's website, www.av-comparatives.org.

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer-security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software." It also holds the EICAR certification as a "Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316313/AV_Comparatives_Test_Chart_Infographic.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316312/AV_Comparatives_Tested_Solutions_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093032/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

 

Tested Enterprise Endpoint Solutions by AV-Comparatives

 

AV-Comparatives Logo

 

Contact: 
Peter Stelzhammer 
media@av-comparatives.org 
+43 720115542



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
MagicCube Unveils i-Accept the World's First Software-Based Replacement for Traditional Payment ...
Polin Waterparks Receives WWA Leading Edge Award for The Europe's Largest Indoor Waterpark, Suntago ...
Private Equity Firms That Are 'ESG Strong' Are Likely to Be the Winners, as Businesses Reset ...
Identity Verification Market worth $15.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nufarm and CROP.ZONE Announce Cooperation to Bring Alternative Weed Control to Major European ...
HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering
Jeff Seabright appointed Chair of Xampla
Battery event organized by CBMM brings together Nobel Prize in Chemistry and international experts
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease