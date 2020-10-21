Athira Pharma to Host Educational Webinar on the Predictive Nature of P300 to Determine Clinical Benefit of Alzheimer’s Disease Treatments

- Webcast to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET



SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced it will host a webinar exploring the use of a common clinical measure, Event-Related Potential P300 latency (P300), as an assessment of working memory processing speed. The webinar will be webcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m.ET and will feature:

A discussion with Larry Ereshefsky, Pharm.D., BCPP, FCCP, a leader in the application of translational drug development tools for neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. Dr. Ereshefsky is Chief Scientific Officer at Apex Innovative Sciences and a member of Athira’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira, who will review the company’s completed and ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials of ATH-1017.

Athira is measuring P300 in clinical trials of its investigational drug, ATH-1017, for treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease to establish a connection between this functional measurement and improved cognition.

The live webcast event can be accessed from the investors' section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will also be available on the company website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in Seattle, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

