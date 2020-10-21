Telo Genomics Announces Warrant Exercise Agreement

“We sincerely appreciate the continued support of Leede, Mackie and all of our shareholders as we continue to develop Teloview; our industry leading telomere platform technology, with non-invasive prognostic and diagnostic applications for cancer,” said Hugh Rogers, director of TELO.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (OTC: TDSGF) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Mackie Research Corporation (the “Brokers”) to solicit and facilitate, on a commercially reasonable efforts basis, the exercise of warrants issued pursuant to the Company’s financing announced November 25 th , 2019 (the “Warrants”). TELO has 8,677,500 Warrants outstanding with an exercise price $0.20 per share which expire on November 25 th , 2020. In connection with the engagement, the Brokers will be paid a fee of 4% of the gross proceeds received by TELO from the exercise of the Warrants.

The Company also agreed to issue 100,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share in connection with a historical account payable. The issuance of the shares is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange’s final approval and will be subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, and additionally to a voluntary one year hold period.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

