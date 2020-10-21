HP Accelerates Drive to Reduce Ocean Plastics with Expanded Planet Partners Program

New washing line in Haiti helps reduce ocean-bound plastic and benefits local communities, the planet and our future

News Highlights:



Expands HP Planet Partners best-in-class Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) printing supplies recycling program 1 to 68 countries and territories

to 68 countries and territories Rated the world’s #1 printer supplies recycling program 1 , HP Planet Partners inspires customers and partners to maximize sustainable impact

, HP Planet Partners inspires customers and partners to maximize sustainable impact Recycles over 875 million HP ink and toner cartridges to date 2 , recovered materials used for brand new HP supplies through its closed-loop process

, recovered materials used for brand new HP supplies through its closed-loop process Launches new mobile-friendly HP Planet Partners website, making recycling with HP easier than ever and possible from nearly anywhere

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the expansion of its Planet Partners supplies return and recycling program to 68 countries, including Argentina, Chile, and Papua New Guinea. Expanding HP’s OEM printing supplies recycling program into new markets furthers the company’s long-standing commitment to driving a circular and low carbon economy with its partners and customers.

The HP Planet Partners program makes sustainable choices easier for HP customers, enabling them to take simple steps towards achieving their own goals to reduce waste. To date, the program has recycled over 875 million HP ink and toner cartridges.2 Buying and recycling Original HP ink and toner cartridges, customers and partners take action in HP’s closed loop process and contribute to the company’s efforts to create a sustainable future for printing that is forest positive, carbon neutral and supports a circular economy.​

“Like many global challenges of this year, the climate crisis reveals how interconnected we are,” said Guillaume Gerardin, global head and general manager of print supplies for HP. “Our goal is to enable and mobilize our partners and customers to join us in driving meaningful change and a more circular economy. That’s why we are committed to developing best-in-class initiatives like our HP Planet Partners program to reduce waste going into landfills and the opening of a new washline in Haiti to help reduce ocean-bound plastic.”