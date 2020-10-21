DGAP-News African Energy Chamber: Energy Chamber threatens litigation against Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on Anti African FOREX regulations
|
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Energy Chamber threatens litigation against Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on Anti African FOREX regulations.
As 2020 comes to an end, Africans are living in a remarkable moment of uncertainty due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Millions have lost their jobs, and hopes of an economic recovery remains non-existent for a majority of African families. As if that is not enough, bureaucrats at the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) have decided to push through job-killing and investment-killing regulations that are already increasing unemployment, and will ultimately kill any hopes of seeing future investment in Central Africa.
0 Kommentare