 

EQS-Adhoc IGEA announces changes in its board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.10.2020, 22:11  |  39   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA announces changes in its board

21-Oct-2020 / 22:11 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA announces changes in its board

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 21 October 2020. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mr. Mark De Simone from the board of directors for professional reasons related to other executive activities.

***

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content), and intends to launch a diabetes type II prevention set in 2020. Non-ceruloplasmin bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID-19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARS-CoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialities. IGEA commercializes dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and air sterilization and purification devices.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

IGEA Contacts
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igeapharma.com
Patrick Pozzorini, CFO, +41 79 314 41 43, pozzorini@igeapharma.com

Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.


Additional features:


File: 20201021 igea nv_press release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1142346

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1142346  21-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142346&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetIGEA Pharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mynaric schließt Vertrag mit Telesat über Lieferung von Terminals für das ...
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
DGAP-News: Automobilzulieferer paragon übertrifft im dritten Quartal mit Umsatzsteigerung von 10 % die ...
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Aufsichtsrat richtet Vorstand neu aus und beruft Dr. Klaus von Rottkay zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2020 portfolio quarterly update
DGAP-News: Makara Mining Corp. erweitert das Liegenschaftsportfolio
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-News: aap: General data for bank technical implementation of ordinary capital reduction
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...