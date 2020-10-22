Brandenburgische Technische Universität and Delta Pave the Way for a Future Smart Grid for eMobility

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Brandenburgische Technische Universität[1] on an on-site proof-of-concept designed to test the feasibility of enabling a smart grid capable of balancing the power demand/supply between grid operators and electric vehicle (EV) owners. Delta's EV charging infrastructure solutions, which include six 100kW Ultra Fast EV chargers and three vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional EV chargers, provide the foundation technology required for a viable end-to-end power management system that tightly couples the EV's storage to a realistic simulation of the main electricity grid on the distribution network operator (DNO) level.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Harald Schwarz from Brandenburgische Technische Universität stated, "We appointed Delta Electronics as an industry partner for this collaboration because of its diverse range of hardware and software EV charging solutions plus its ability to manage a project of this nature to a very high standard. Our choice has been more than justified."

Vincent Lin, senior director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta EMEA, added, "Delta is proud to have been selected for this project by Brandenburgische Technische Universität. It is an honour to help lead such an important and innovative development and one which will help move the world to a more productive use of renewable power supplies."

The challenge is to prove to the EV community that drivers will always have the power they need when they need it and the grid operators will be able smooth their loading, reduce CO 2 emissions, enhancing the stability of the grid, and remove the need for major grid investments. To address this, the project comprises EVs (and their users), ultra-fast charging points for fast charging to their EVs, V2G bi-directional EV chargers for grid stability and decrease the power transmission within and between the power clusters, a simulation of a Smart grid - which is constantly fed with data from a real grid during archiving of the most recent grid status - and the software that is needed at every point along the chain.