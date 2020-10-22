 

Brandenburgische Technische Universität and Delta Pave the Way for a Future Smart Grid for eMobility

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 10:30  |  70   |   |   

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Brandenburgische Technische Universität[1] on an on-site proof-of-concept designed to test the feasibility of enabling a smart grid capable of balancing the power demand/supply between grid operators and electric vehicle (EV) owners. Delta's EV charging infrastructure solutions, which include six 100kW Ultra Fast EV chargers and three vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional EV chargers, provide the foundation technology required for a viable end-to-end power management system that tightly couples the EV's storage to a realistic simulation of the main electricity grid on the distribution network operator (DNO) level.

Delta collaborates with Brandenburgische Technische Universität (BTU) on an on-site proof-of-concept smart grid, which includes the installation of Ultra Fast EV chargers and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional EV chargers.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Harald Schwarz from Brandenburgische Technische Universität stated, "We appointed Delta Electronics as an industry partner for this collaboration because of its diverse range of hardware and software EV charging solutions plus its ability to manage a project of this nature to a very high standard. Our choice has been more than justified."

Vincent Lin, senior director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta EMEA, added, "Delta is proud to have been selected for this project by Brandenburgische Technische Universität. It is an honour to help lead such an important and innovative development and one which will help move the world to a more productive use of renewable power supplies." 

The challenge is to prove to the EV community that drivers will always have the power they need when they need it and the grid operators will be able smooth their loading, reduce CO2 emissions, enhancing the stability of the grid, and remove the need for major grid investments. To address this, the project comprises EVs (and their users), ultra-fast charging points for fast charging to their EVs, V2G bi-directional EV chargers for grid stability and decrease the power transmission within and between the power clusters, a simulation of a Smart grid - which is constantly fed with data from a real grid during archiving of the most recent grid status - and the software that is needed at every point along the chain.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Builder.ai Launches 'Studio Rapid' Enabling Enterprises To Build Native Apps In A Day
Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market to Reach $36.19 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
COVID Pandemic Sparks Urgency as 86% Say More Needs to be Done for the Environment, Survey by Every ...
Cision Announces Gold Sponsorship of PRSA ICON 2020
Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 36,466.04 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
New Cruelty Free International study reveals claimed benefits of animal research are exaggerated in ...
New Blis report pinpoints geography, mobility and psychology as the key factors impacting behaviour ...
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease