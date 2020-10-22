DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous publity AG: publity AG with further subscription of partial bonds of the PREOS Real Estate AG convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 30.0 million. 22.10.2020 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG with further subscription of partial bonds of the PREOS Real Estate AG convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 30.0 million.

Frankfurt am Main, 22.10.2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has subscribed for further bonds of the 7.50% convertible bond (ISIN DE000A254NA6) of its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, "PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) with a nominal value of EUR 30.0 million. As a result, publity, which holds an approx. 86 % stake in PREOS, holds partial debentures of the PREOS convertible bond with a current nominal value of approx. EUR 212.2 million.

The previously issued volume of the convertible bond, which has a maximum volume of EUR 300 million, now increases to a nominal EUR 249.4 million.

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the purchase, the development to the sale of the real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of more than five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as in the workout departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions quickly with a highly efficient process and with proven partners. In some cases, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale segment of the Deutsche Börse.

