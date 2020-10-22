 

Annovis Bio CEO Receives 2020 Smart Business Dealmaker Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will receive the 2020 Smart Business Dealmaker Award at the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference Philadelphia, presented by UBS.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this year’s Dealmaker award,” said Dr. Maccecchini. “I want to also acknowledge the dedicated work of our entire Annovis Bio team, whose contributions played a critical role in our successful IPO earlier this year and remain an important part of our ongoing success.”

Smart Business Dealmakers was created by the Smart Business Dealmakers Institute to serve as a resource for news, insights, and networking for CEOs of middle-market companies and their advisers in local markets across the country.

Every year, the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference (formerly ASPIRE) connects thousands of local dealmakers — including middle-market CEOs, top PE and VC firms, major lenders and leading service providers — for a day of dynamic content and networking in top U.S. business markets.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 22, 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET during the all-day online event.

About Annovis Bio
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have an ongoing Phase 2a study in AD patients and have commenced a second Phase 2a study in AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including that clinical trials may be delayed. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: Annovis Bio, Inc.


Disclaimer

