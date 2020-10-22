 

CrowdStrike to Advance Threat Intelligence Offerings With Industry-Leading Situational Awareness

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced the new CrowdStrike Falcon X Recon module that will provide customers an increased level of situational awareness through the deep, broad collection of data from digital sources. Falcon X Recon will help uncover potential malicious activity so security teams can better protect their brand, employees and sensitive data.

CrowdStrike Falcon X Recon is designed to go beyond the dark web to include forums with restricted access on the deep web, breach data, source code repositories, paste sites, mobile greyware stores, unsecured cloud storage, public social media posts and messaging apps. In today’s evolving threat landscape, malicious actors may use one or more of these resources to more effectively target their victims and monetize their efforts. These sites are virtual watering holes, where adversaries congregate and underground digital economies thrive.

Falcon X Recon is being introduced to proactively collect and inform CrowdStrike customers about fraudulent activity, stolen data, threats to enterprises, and identified exploits and tools in the adversaries’ arsenals. Falcon X Recon will automate the collection of data from thousands of forums, marketplaces, messaging platforms and more, bringing scalability to network defenders so they can stay ahead of threats. By delivering situational awareness with relevant, real-time warnings, organizations can instantly identify data exposure and threats to the enterprise.

"Falcon X Recon is an important addition to our CrowdStrike Intelligence product suite. It will advance organizations along the threat intelligence maturity curve to go beyond threat feeds generated from past attacks,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of Intelligence, CrowdStrike. “With the addition of Falcon X Recon, CrowdStrike will broaden its delivery of automated industry-leading threat intelligence, allowing companies to more easily find that needle in the haystack.”

Falcon X Recon provides the following features:

  • Data Collection: At the heart of Falcon X Recon is a deep and broad collection of data from the cyber underground. Users will be able to quickly search and automatically monitor in real-time thousands of clandestine forums, markets, paste sites, messaging and chat rooms.
  • Situational Awareness (SA) Dashboards: This unified control center is designed to provide visibility into alerts that are the most relevant to the organization. The dashboards contain high-priority alerts and trends, and enable users to drill down into additional details. Custom dashboards can also be created by users to track and monitor the threats that are the most relevant to their remediation and response activities.
  • Universal Search: This feature will enable users to perform on-demand searches across all licensed modules of the Falcon platform, returning results in easy-to-read cards where users can view the original threat actor posts with additional context about the actor and the site. In addition, results will be automatically translated from many other languages using augmented translation with hacker slang dictionaries.
  • Selectors: These define important information about an organization, including its executives and assets. Users will be immediately alerted when a selector matches with information found in the hidden web.

Notifications: Users will be able to customize how team members are notified and how often they receive alerts.

Seite 1 von 2
CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
CrowdStrike Advances Cloud and Zero Trust Offerings and Partnerships at Fal.Con 2020
14.10.20
CrowdStrike Accelerates Proactive Threat Defense through Context-Rich Partner Intelligence Data via Unified Management Console
14.10.20
CrowdStrike Enhances Visibility and Automates Analysis into Incident Response Investigations
13.10.20
CrowdStrike Extends Zero Trust to Endpoint Devices to Provide a Holistic Cybersecurity Approach for Organizations
13.10.20
CrowdStrike Enhances Security for Multi-Cloud Environments with New Module CrowdStrike Falcon Horizon
13.10.20
CrowdStrike Bolsters Endpoint Protection Platform with New Capabilities
08.10.20
CrowdStrike to Host Investor Product Briefing
30.09.20
CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Preempt Security
30.09.20
TDK Electronics setzt auf CrowdStrike Falcon als primäre Sicherheitslösung
28.09.20
Vergiss Snowflake: 3 Aktien mit einem Hyperwachstum, die ich lieber kaufen würde

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
31
New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
23.04.20
11
crowdstrike - cybersecurity