Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Carrols") (Nasdaq: TAST), the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the United States, today announced that Daniel T. Accordino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony E. Hull, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued at 7:00 AM ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6725. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13711230. The replay will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of this conference call by visiting www.carrols.com under the tab “Investor Relations”.