 

Muscle Maker Grill Signs Agreement Bringing Ghost Kitchens to Miami Beach, FL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 15:15  |  61   |   |   

Miami Beach Location Would Represent Tenth Ghost Kitchen Agreement Signed as part of Company’s Non-Traditional Location Growth Strategy

League City, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it signed a lease to open its tenth ghost kitchen and first location in Miami Beach on Alton Road. The south Florida ghost kitchen location will be located within a new state of the art food court and will have a kiosk for guests to order directly as well as service delivery orders through third party delivery apps.

Miami beach has long been known for its forward-thinking health trends making the company’s food concepts perfect for the target demographic. Located within a brand new food hall, this location is designed specifically for restaurants looking to scale their food delivery business as well as offer multiple food concepts from one location. Some of the features that make this new location “delivery friendly” include easier faster parking, courier lounge and restrooms, scanning and tracking of food and order from grill-to-wheels ensuring the right courier gets the right order allowing food to be delivered hotter, faster, with fewer mistakes. The location will be built in 355 square ft and will employ five to six staff. The Company will run multiple restaurants from this location including Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s, Meal Plan AF and up to three additional concepts.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “Our operations team has been canvassing south Florida for some time now. We believe Miami Beach fits our targeted customer mold perfectly. That combined with the state of the art food/delivery court we are going into makes us confident the brands will do very well there. Miami Beach is the latest major metropolitan market we are adding ghost kitchens after our recent announcements of Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City. We anticipate adding more ghost kitchen locations in Miami Beach to round out the market.”

Miami Beach is home to hundreds of thousands of residents, workers, and students with a median age of 37 years old looking for ways to eat healthy. The area is also home to high end restaurants which can be expensive for everyday living, making our price point attractive to weekly food budgets for people living in and visiting the South Beach area.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:
marketing@musclemakergrill.com

Investor Relations:
IR@musclemakergrill.com


Muscle Maker Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Muscle Maker Grill Awarded Contract for Two Locations on Navy Base
15.10.20
Muscle Maker Grill Provides Shareholder Update
07.10.20
Muscle Maker Grill Announces Opening of Healthy Joe’s in NYC
01.10.20
Muscle Maker Grill Opens Their Second College Campus Location in Virginia
24.09.20
Muscle Maker Grill Opens Their First of Four College Campus Locations in Virginia