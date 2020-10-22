 

Shaw Business Launches Cyber Protect to Help Business Owners Guard Against Network Attacks and Online Threats

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 17:00  |  63   |   |   

For only $6 per month, Cyber Protect from Shaw Business provides enhanced device protection and Domain Name System (DNS) security against malicious cyberattacks, malware and viruses

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of Cyber Protect for Shaw Business customers — a new service for businesses looking to enable increased security measures across their network to protect their employees and valuable data.

“Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and increasingly sophisticated. With the amount of sensitive and confidential information that businesses share and store online, a single cyberattack has the potential to be absolutely crippling,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications. “By acting as a key line of defence against cybercriminals, Cyber Protect from Shaw Business will help alleviate the uncertainty and worry many customers feel when it comes to network security, and allow them to focus on growing their business.”

Available as an add-on solution for small and medium Business Internet and SmartWiFi customers, Cyber Protect allows business owners to create a crucial line of defence against potentially disastrous security threats including malware, ransomware, phishing scams and botnet attacks. Cyber Protect from Shaw Business consists of two key products: Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect and McAfee Multi Access.

  • Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect transparently verifies the safety of internet traffic passing through the customer’s modem by blocking Domain Name System (DNS) requests to malicious destinations before a connection is established. A fully cloud-based software solution, Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect requires no hardware deployment or site visit to implement.
  • McAfee Multi Access provides Windows- and Mac OS-based laptops as well as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets with premium safe browsing and anti-virus protection and can be installed on up to 10 unique devices per customer account.

Cyber Protect from Shaw Business is available today as an add-on for existing Small-Medium Business Internet and SmartWiFi customers for $6 per month.

More information on Cyber Protect is available at business.shaw.ca/security/cyber-protect.

About Shaw
Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs
(403) 930-8448
chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca


Shaw Communications (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Shaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call