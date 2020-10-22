Revenue at September 30, 2020

Gradual upturn in activity in the third quarter, particularly in Asia and Europe





Villepinte, October 22, 2020 – Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, has announced its revenue for the first nine months of its 2020 financial year.

At September 30, 2020, reported revenue was €536.0 million, an 11.2% decrease from the same period last year, including a significant negative forex impact of €12.3 million. Revenue at constant exchange rates (CER) totaled €548.3 million over the first nine months. This figure is consistent with the Group’s expectations, down 9.1%.





Consolidated Group revenue (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

at September 30, 2020 Change (%)



2020

at current exchange rates



Change (%)



2020

at constant exchange rates*



Reported

2019



Sales in Europe -16.6% 212.7 -16.4% 213.2 255.0 Sales in Other Markets -7.2% 323.3 -3.8% 335.1 348.5 Total -11.2% 536.0 -9.1% 548.3 603.5

After a second quarter down 17.8% from 2019, revenue at constant exchange rates for the third quarter totaled €181.3 million, down 10.7%, reflecting an upturn in activity. The negative forex impact over the quarter was €8.9 million.







In millions of euros,

July 1 to

September 30, 2020 Change (%)



Q3 2020

at current exchange rates



Change (%)



Q3 2020

at constant exchange rates*



Reported

Q3 2019



Sales in Europe -6.5% 73.8 -5.7% 74.5 79.0 Sales in Other Markets -20.5% 98.6 -13.8% 106.8 123.9 Total -15.1% 172.4 -10.7% 181.3 202.9