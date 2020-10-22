Omega Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share. The common stock dividend is payable Monday, November 16, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

