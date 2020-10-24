 

Notification on annual general meeting of shareholders of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.10.2020, 00:50  |  111   |   |   

Management Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”, registration number: 40003031676, legal address: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201 (hereafter – the Company), calls up and announces that annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on November 25, 2020 at 12.00 at Cempu street 13, Valmiera, LV-4201 (The Company’s premises).

Agenda:

  1. Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council and statement of the Sworn auditor, approval of the Annual report for year 2019.
  2. Coverage of losses for the year 2019.
  3. Election of the auditor for the audit of the Annual report for year 2020 and determination of the remuneration for the auditor.
  4. Determination of the remuneration for the Supervisory Council members for years 2020 and 2021.

Considering the situation in the Republic of Latvia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to attend the meeting in a written remote mode, by filling in voting form which will be published at least 14 days before the meeting and also will available on website the  company – www.valmiera-glass.com, on website of the central storage of regulated information – www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask completed voting form and send:

  • electronically signed with the electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address ilze.saviele@valmiera-glass.com; or
  • in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: Cempu street 13, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or with the attached shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

The Voting will take into account all duly completed voting from received by the Company till November 24, 2020.

The record date for participation at the Annual shareholders’ meeting of the Company is November 16, 2020. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the Annual shareholders’ meeting of the Company to be held on November 25, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Valmieras Stikla Skiedra Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program
Atari: Update of the financial calendar
Haymaker Provides Investor Update
U.S. Veterans with Decreased Renal Function Shown to Be at Higher Risk for Adverse Cardiovascular ...
Aemetis Begins Production of Below Zero Carbon Intensity Dairy Biogas
Notification on annual general meeting of shareholders of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:36 Uhr
Audited annual report of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA for 2019
25.09.20
About the audited annual consolidated and standalone financial statements for the year 2019 of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA