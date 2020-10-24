Notification on annual general meeting of shareholders of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

Management Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”, registration number: 40003031676, legal address: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201 (hereafter – the Company), calls up and announces that annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on November 25, 2020 at 12.00 at Cempu street 13, Valmiera, LV-4201 (The Company’s premises).

Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council and statement of the Sworn auditor, approval of the Annual report for year 2019. Coverage of losses for the year 2019. Election of the auditor for the audit of the Annual report for year 2020 and determination of the remuneration for the auditor. Determination of the remuneration for the Supervisory Council members for years 2020 and 2021.

Considering the situation in the Republic of Latvia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to attend the meeting in a written remote mode, by filling in voting form which will be published at least 14 days before the meeting and also will available on website the company – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information – www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask completed voting form and send:

electronically signed with the electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address ilze.saviele@valmiera-glass.com ; or

; or in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: Cempu street 13, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or with the attached shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

The Voting will take into account all duly completed voting from received by the Company till November 24, 2020.

The record date for participation at the Annual shareholders’ meeting of the Company is November 16, 2020. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the Annual shareholders’ meeting of the Company to be held on November 25, 2020.