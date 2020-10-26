Mexus Recovery Efforts at Santa Elena Mine Progressing; Build Out of Heap Leach Pad on Track

The company continues to separate the high grade chloride material from the existing leach pad with approximately 3500 tons having been removed. The ball mill is having difficulty running some of the material as it turns to mud during the process. The solution is to use a screen wash plant which Mexus already has on site. The recovery of the gold from this material is expected to take 45 days.

CABORCA, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is excited to announce that phase 1 construction of its new heap leach pad is nearing completion. The new area will be ready for the liner by November 1 st and have mineralized material placed by November 15 th . Mexus expects the new leach pad to be producing gold by December 1 st .

“I want to remind Mexus shareholders that we are entering into a period where three different gold recovery systems will be operational. In the near term we have the screen wash high-grade chloride material being processed. The company will also have its new heap leach pad in place and will be running high grade quartz material through our ball mill system.” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

