 

Ameresco and Grants Pass School District to Complete Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 13:45  |  49   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, and Grants Pass School District 7 announced that they have entered into an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) to implement upgrades at thirteen locations across the district.

After unsuccessful attempts at voter-approved bonds, the district decided to pursue alternate paths to achieve needed upgrades at their schools. Securing a low-interest financing rate has motivated Grants Pass to complete lighting, HVAC, and building envelope upgrades across the district. Utilizing an ESPC and third-party financing, the district can complete upgrades and pay for them over time, aided by utility incentives and reimbursement programs, as well as energy savings.

Grants Pass’ Chief Finance & Operations Officer, Sherry Ely, said “We selected Ameresco for their flexibility in choosing the most efficient and best value equipment and solutions for our district. The Ameresco team presented options for upgrading interior and exterior lighting at all schools, and HVAC and roofing at selected locations.”

“Ameresco is proud to partner with this community-focused school district. Taking advantage of the low interest rates currently available, our team is helping the district achieve their infrastructure improvement needs while strengthening the safety of their students and staff,” said Ameresco’s Executive Vice President, Lou Maltezos.

About Grants Pass School District 7

This Southern Oregon school district serves nearly 6,000 students across 10 campuses. District No. 7 is committed to providing an education that encourages all students to reach their potential and become responsible, productive citizens.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total construction backlog. This project was not included in our previously reported backlog.

Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Ameresco to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
28.09.20
The City of Gatesville Partners with Ameresco to Upgrade Water Meters and Implement Automatic Metering Infrastructure

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.10.20
5
Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.