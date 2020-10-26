 

Culture of Integrity Brings UBS Team to Ameriprise Financial

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 20:00  |  36   |   |   

Financial advisors Jon Bloomer and Ross Fedenia, CFP recently joined the employee channel of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from UBS. Their practice, which also includes client service associate Stephanie Noskowiak, manages $328 million in client assets. The advisors chose Ameriprise because of the value the firm places on putting clients first and serving them holistically through goal-based advice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005798/en/

The Bloomer Fedenia Group, a wealth management practice of Ameriprise Financial in Middleton, Wisconsin. (Photo: The Bloomer Fedenia Group)

The Bloomer Fedenia Group, a wealth management practice of Ameriprise Financial in Middleton, Wisconsin. (Photo: The Bloomer Fedenia Group)

“Transparency and integrity are important to the way we do business,” said Jon Bloomer, who has 31 years of experience serving clients. “Amid the pandemic we saw an opportunity to align ourselves with Ameriprise’s strong reputation and culture of putting clients first. We appreciate how the firm’s technology allows us to involve clients in the planning process, ultimately creating a richer experience in the way we serve them.”

“We don’t compromise on what’s best for clients and we wanted a firm that shares the same focus. We were attracted to how Ameriprise is consistently ranked highly for integrity, respect and client focus by advisors, clients, and employees alike,” added Ross Fedenia. “We’ve seen the culture come to life in the way we’re able to use Ameriprise’s deep technology suite to maintain a high level of service. It’s so powerful to be able to answer client questions anywhere, anytime, and in just a few taps on our phones.”

The team, called the Bloomer Fedenia Group, is working out of an office opened earlier this year in Middleton, Wisconsin. Both advisors are graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and serve a variety of multi-generational clients across the U.S. They are supported locally by Ameriprise branch manager Paul Jackson.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial
 At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
ProvideGx and Baxter Healthcare Secure the Supply of Critical Shortage Drug for COVID-19 Patients ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Family Practice Joins Ameriprise in Search of More Resources and Support Amid the Pandemic
16.10.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
14.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call
13.10.20
Columbia Threadneedle Investments Recognized with Marketing Accolades
07.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Earns Military-Friendly Employer Designation for Seventh Consecutive Year
06.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Welcomes Two Advisors From Edward Jones and Merrill Lynch With $275 Million in Assets
02.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary as an Independent, Publicly Traded Company Committed to Helping Clients Achieve Their Financial Goals
01.10.20
Columbia Threadneedle Announces Fixed Income Leadership Transition
29.09.20
Ameriprise Financial Announces Additional $2.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
29.09.20
Columbia Threadneedle Investments Announces New Boston Headquarters