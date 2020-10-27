Appili Therapeutics Announces Additional Funding for Its ATI-1701 Biodefense Program

​“Tularemia is a potentially deadly biological weapon for which there is no approved vaccine. ATI-1701 has the potential to address this critical biodefense gap and we are eager to start the next stage of its development,” said Dr. Armand Balboni, CEO of Appili Therapeutics . “We are grateful for the work of our partners Ology Bioservices an MRI-Global, along with the continued support from DTRA, to address this urgent need.”

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced updates for the continued development of its ATI-1701 biodefense vaccine program. Appili has entered into an agreement with Ology Biosciences, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), under which Ology will manufacture ATI-1701, a novel live attenuated tularemia vaccine candidate. The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), through the Joint Science and Technology Office of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), awarded Ology Bioservices $6.3MM USD for ATI-1701 manufacturing and development work under contract # MCDC18-04-13-006. DTRA-funded manufacturing work will be used to provide vaccine supply for future development of Appili’s ATI-1701 program.

Appili is developing ATI-1701 as a vaccine to combat F. tularensis, which the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) defines as a Category A pathogen (an organism that poses the highest risk to national security and public health). As it is 1,000 times more infectious than anthrax, experts consider the aerosolized form to have a high potential use in a bioterrorist attack.1 Several countries may already have operational weapons programs leveraging this pathogen, making the need for a vaccine to counter this biological weapons threat exceedingly important.2 Appili is developing ATI-1701 under the ‘Animal Rule’ regulatory pathway.

About Appili Therapeutics

