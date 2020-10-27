Powered by global-leading networks and digital innovation, TELUS delivers new Smart City solutions to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability for Canadian communities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS accelerated its commitment to Smart City solutions that empower municipalities to leverage technology and data in new ways to benefit residents’ health and safety, meet sustainability goals, and increase operational efficiencies. Currently, TELUS has deployed technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) to enable Smart City solutions in more than 65 municipalities across Canada. These solutions help city officials track infrastructure usage, save energy with intelligent lighting systems, improve traffic flow, decrease emergency response times, and much more. For residents, the result is a faster commute, getting the help they need faster in an emergency, safer neighbourhoods and public spaces, and even cleaner air to breathe.

From intelligent traffic systems and connected street lights, to advanced artificial intelligence that provides insights to create smarter city planning, TELUS Smart City solutions enable municipalities of any size to improve the lives of their citizens

“Our Smart City solutions are changing the way municipalities operate by delivering innovation to assist in public safety and security efforts, enabling the analysis of data in new ways to improve city operations and, ultimately, providing a better quality of life for residents,” said Jason Macdonnell, President, TELUS Security and Automation. “From intelligent traffic systems and connected street lights, to advanced artificial intelligence that provides insights to create smarter city planning, TELUS Smart City solutions enable municipalities of any size to improve the lives of their citizens. As our 5G network continues to roll out to both urban and rural communities across Canada, Smart City solutions are well-positioned to provide even more value to municipalities and residents alike.”

TELUS provides end-to-end solutions to support municipality’s digital transformation, which is crucial to ensuring interoperability between systems, and also means that everything from hardware and IoT devices to management software, cloud infrastructure, and artificial intelligence capabilities -- plus the world-class connectivity necessary to realize the full potential of these solutions -- is covered by a single provider.

“Our long-standing expertise in providing both Internet of Things devices and connectivity to our customers underpins our commitment to enabling municipalities with advanced technologies to foster vibrant, thriving communities,” said Michael Cihra, VP of IoT, TELUS. “With a solid foundation stemming from our experience in IoT, security, network infrastructure, and connecting disparate technologies into cohesive systems, we are excited to now lend our expertise to delivering exceptional Smart City solutions that improve the lives of Canadians.”