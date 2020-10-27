 

Qumu Redefines Self-Service Streaming with High Value, Low Cost Offerings for Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Qumu, the leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Video technology for the enterprise, has unveiled four cost-effective streaming options for small and medium-sized organizations. The company’s new subscription options range from a free video on demand package to a full, live streaming package—offering 5,000 viewing hours per month, 5,000 total storage hours and full online and phone support. All subscriptions support both internal and external video delivery, and are available immediately via Qumu’s new Plans and Pricing page.

“Regardless of what we’re currently reading online, large organizations are not the only ones struggling with business continuity amid work-at-home mandates, travel restrictions and live event cancellations,” said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Qumu. “We’re seeing massive demand for video streaming from non-profits, regional retailers, mid-tier manufacturers, consulting firms, entertainment studios, fitness chains, educational institutions, state and city-level government agencies, and more. And we reacted quickly to this demand, by creating a comprehensive set of cost-effective offerings for the SMB space.”

The initial rollout of Qumu’s new e-commerce site features four new SMB-focused options, as follows:

  • Qumu Basic (Free) – A video on demand (VOD) package including free storage and viewing hours for low-volume streaming.
  • Qumu Small Business ($99 per Month) – A VOD and Live Streaming package offering upgraded storage and viewing capacity.
  • Qumu Small Business Plus ($499 per Month) - A VOD and Live Streaming package including 2,000 viewing hours per month, as well as 2,000 total storage hours.
  • Qumu Mid-Market ($999 per month) - A VOD and Live Streaming package offering 5,000 viewing hours per month, 5,000 total storage hours, and full phone-based customer support.

In addition to the above, all subscriptions include one video workflow and Qumu’s full security suite.

“Qumu has a unique advantage in the SMB space because we’re coming from a position of strength and leadership in proven, enterprise grade technology,” noted Kennedy. “We’ve all heard the stories of consumer-focused video apps entering the enterprise space, only to realize they don’t have the scalability, security or content management features required to properly serve an enterprise customer. But at Qumu, we’re able to offer the same high-quality cloud-based video solution to the SMB space that we built for the largest companies in the world.”

Kennedy also mentioned that organizations with high usage volumes and multiple use cases can contact a Qumu representative to review the company’s large enterprise offerings for video streaming and management.

Parties interested in learning more about Qumu’s new streaming offerings for small and medium-sized businesses may visit the Plans and Pricing page on the Qumu website.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

