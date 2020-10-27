 

Opus One Resources Changes Its Name to Become Opus One Gold Corporation

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Resources Inc. (OOR : TSXV) (“Opus One Resources” or the “Company”), a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits in accessible areas, is pleased to announce it has changed its name to become “Opus One Gold Corporation / Corporation Aurifère Opus One”. Its trading symbol will remain “OOR”. The name change will be effective on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about October 29, 2020.

In connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Opus One Gold Corporation without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change. The new CUSIP/ISIN numbers for the common shares of Opus One Gold Corporation will be 683881106/CA6838811066.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA
President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tel: (902) 826-1579

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneResources.com

 


