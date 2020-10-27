Notification about acquisition of voting rights

INVL Technology submits the received notification of Invalda INVL AB on the acquisition of voting rights (only the acquisition of directly held votes). The notification is issued in the event of a change in the nature of personal voting rights: Invalda INVL exceeded the threshold of 15% of the votes granted by the Issuer's directly controlled shares, but the Group of Invalda INVL and UAB INVL Asset Management exceeded this limit already on 20/12/2016.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

