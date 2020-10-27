DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN increases full-year 2020 outlook 27-Oct-2020 / 17:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QIAGEN increases full-year 2020 outlook

Venlo, the Netherlands, October 27, 2020 - QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that it has increased the outlook for full-year 2020 net sales growth to about 20% at constant exchange rates (CER) (prior outlook of 15-18% CER growth) and for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow about 45% to approximately $2.07-2.09 CER (prior outlook for at least $2.00 CER per share) based on about 235 million shares outstanding.

The better-than-expected outlook reflects the strong performance in the first nine months of 2020 and expectations for an ongoing high level of sales and profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020. The outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 is for about 24-27% CER growth in sales and for about $0.58-0.60 CER per share in adjusted EPS based on about 237 million shares outstanding.

QIAGEN has decided to bring forward the release of full results for the third quarter of 2020 to today, October 27, 2020.

QIAGEN plans to hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 14:00 Frankfurt time / 13:00 London time / 9:00 New York time. Further information about the results and the investor call are available in the Investor Relations section of www.qiagen.com.

