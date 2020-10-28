 

Aegon completes share buyback program

Aegon has completed the share buyback program announced on September 17, 2020, aimed at neutralizing the dilutive effect of the 2020 interim dividend paid in shares.

The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to cover future stock dividends. Between October 1, 2020 and October 27, 2020 common shares for an amount of EUR 59 million were repurchased. A total of 24,028,645 common shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 2.4554 per share.

For further details visit our share buyback updates page at aegon.com.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

