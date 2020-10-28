Munich, October 28, 2020 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home and Living eCommerce in Europe, is pleased to announce that Delia Lachance will be returning as Chief Creative Officer on November 1, 2020 after being on maternity leave since March 2020.

Delia Lachance, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, says: "My daughter is now six months old and I am excited to return to Westwing, starting part-time."

Stefan Smalla, Founder & CEO of Westwing says: "We are very happy to have Delia back! As leader of our creative team she will enrich and advance Westwing with her creative power, her vision and commitment again. Her new experience as a mom is great for us becoming an even better employer for parents."

"We look forward to Delia's return and her creative leadership in shaping Westwing's offering and brand during this time of accelerated home & living ecommerce adoption", says Christoph Barchewitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



About Westwing

Westwing is the leader in inspiration-based Home and Living eCommerce in Europe with EUR 267m of revenue in 2019. Through its 'shoppable magazine', Westwing inspires its loyal home enthusiast customers with a curated product selection and combines that with gorgeous content. With unparalleled loyalty, Westwing is generating more than 80% of sales from repeat customers. Westwing's mission is: To inspire and make every home a beautiful home. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Munich. Westwing went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018 and is active in eleven European countries.

