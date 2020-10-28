Skeljungur hf. ISK 470 million profit in Q3 2020
See enclosed Market announcement, Skeljungur hf.'s Q3 accounts for 2020 and Investor presentation.
Skeljungur will host a webcast for investors, analysts, and the press tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, at 8:30. CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson will give an overview of the
financial results and operational highlights.
Attention is drawn to the fact that the investor meeting will only be a webcast. The webcast will be available here: http://www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning
Market participants can send questions to fjarfestar@skeljungur.is, questions will be answered after the presentation tomorrow.
The presentation will be available on Skeljungur ‘s website.
For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.
Attachments
- Skeljungur_Consolidated Financial Statements - Q3 2020
- Skeljungur_Investor presentation - Q3 2020
- Skeljungur_Market announcement - Q3 2020
