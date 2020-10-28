See enclosed Market announcement, Skeljungur hf.'s Q3 accounts for 2020 and Investor presentation.



Skeljungur will host a webcast for investors, analysts, and the press tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, at 8:30. CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights.



Attention is drawn to the fact that the investor meeting will only be a webcast. The webcast will be available here: http://www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning

