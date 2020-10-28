First nine months of 2020: revenues and earnings impacted by the COVID-19 crisis

§ Net income: 11 million euros (-48%)

§ Free cash flow: 10 million euros

§ Net cash: 117.9 million euros

* Like-for-like

In millions of euros July 1 – September 30 January 1 – September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 56.5 68.6 170.6 205.8 Change like-for-like (%)(1) -15% -16% Income from operations 8.5 12.3 15.6 29.7 Change like-for-like (%)(1) -24% -45% Operating margin (in % of revenues) 15% 17.9% 9.1% 14.4% Net income 6.6 8.7 11 21.3 Change at actual exchange rates (%) -24% -48% Free cash flow 8.5 5.6 10 18.1 Shareholders’ equity(2) 183.5 183 Net cash(2) 117.9 120.6

Like-for-like: 2020 figures restated at 2019 exchange rates At September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Paris, October 28, 2020. Today, Lectra’s Board of Directors, chaired by Daniel Harari, reviewed the consolidated financial statements for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020. The financial statements have not been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.