LECTRA First nine months of 2020: revenues and earnings impacted by the COVID-19 crisis
§ Revenues: 170.6 million euros (-16%)*
§ Income from operations: 15.6 million euros (-45%)*
§ Net income: 11 million euros (-48%)
§ Free cash flow: 10 million euros
§ Net cash: 117.9 million euros
* Like-for-like
|In millions of euros
|July 1 – September 30
|January 1 – September 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|56.5
|68.6
|170.6
|205.8
|Change like-for-like (%)(1)
|-15%
|-16%
|Income from operations
|8.5
|12.3
|15.6
|29.7
|Change like-for-like (%)(1)
|-24%
|-45%
|Operating margin (in % of revenues)
|15%
|17.9%
|9.1%
|14.4%
|Net income
|6.6
|8.7
|11
|21.3
|Change at actual exchange rates (%)
|-24%
|-48%
|Free cash flow
|8.5
|5.6
|10
|18.1
|Shareholders’ equity(2)
|183.5
|183
|Net cash(2)
|117.9
|120.6
- Like-for-like: 2020 figures restated at 2019 exchange rates
- At September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
Paris, October 28, 2020. Today, Lectra’s Board of Directors, chaired by Daniel Harari, reviewed the consolidated financial statements for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020. The financial statements have not been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.
