Schneider Launches Reimagined Website to Enhance Digital Experience for Shippers, Carriers

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has just completed a major renovation to its digital storefront, Schneider.com. The refreshed website showcases a more modern look and feel, but more importantly, it gives shippers and carriers access to even more information they need to succeed in today’s changing world.

“Because Schneider has always been at the forefront of innovation, we are committed to providing an unmatched digital experience for those who seek our expertise in moving freight,” said Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer at Schneider. “Our digital transformation continues with this significant update to Schneider.com and is just the latest example of how we put the ease of moving freight at the forefront of everything we do.”