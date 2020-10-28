 

Voya Honors Ogdensburg Teachers with Third-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 19:40  |  48   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, announced today that Angela Weston and Karen Mathews, two teachers at Grant C. Madill Elementary School in Ogdensburg, New York, won the third place grant award in the company’s annual Voya Unsung Heroes program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006065/en/

Ogdensburg, New York, teachers from Grant C. Madill Elementary School (pictured middle center and middle right) are awarded a grant for $7,000 as the third-place winners of Voya’s Unsung Heroes program. Voya’s Angela Harrell, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer (top left) Braeden Mayrisch, Director, Social Impact (top center), Mark Jackowitz, SVP, Sales Management, Tax-Exempt Markets (top right), Aaron Cahill, Advisor (bottom center) and Lewis Custode, Regional Vice President (bottom right) presented the check to Angela Weston and Karen Mathews via a surprise virtual check presentation along with Grant C. Madill Elementary School Principal Amy Disilva (bottom center) and Ogdensburg School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall (bottom left). (Photo: Business Wire)

Ogdensburg, New York, teachers from Grant C. Madill Elementary School (pictured middle center and middle right) are awarded a grant for $7,000 as the third-place winners of Voya’s Unsung Heroes program. Voya’s Angela Harrell, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer (top left) Braeden Mayrisch, Director, Social Impact (top center), Mark Jackowitz, SVP, Sales Management, Tax-Exempt Markets (top right), Aaron Cahill, Advisor (bottom center) and Lewis Custode, Regional Vice President (bottom right) presented the check to Angela Weston and Karen Mathews via a surprise virtual check presentation along with Grant C. Madill Elementary School Principal Amy Disilva (bottom center) and Ogdensburg School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall (bottom left). (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the Voya Unsung Heroes program, Voya awards $2,000 grants to 50 K-12 educators across the country each year to support their innovative and creative teaching ideas. Voya also selects three top winners to receive additional funds. In its 20-plus years, the program has awarded more than $5 million in grants to educators across the United States.

As the third-place winners, Weston and Mathews will receive $5,000 in addition to the $2,000 grant — bringing their total financial award to $7,000. This money will be used to help bring “Innovations Lab” to life at Grant C. Madill Elementary School.

“We are thrilled to recognize our nation’s educators who go above and beyond, even through the most challenging times, to make a difference in the lives of our leaders of tomorrow,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax Exempt Markets for Voya’s Retirement business. “For more than 20 years, Voya’s Unsung Heroes program has empowered educators, like Angela and Karen, to bring innovative teaching ideas to life. We are honored to recognize them as our 2020 third-place winners and hope that they continue to be an example as they prepare our next generation of leaders for the 21st century workforce.”

Seite 1 von 3
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Dexcom Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Voya Financial Selected as Single Service Provider for St. Louis County, Missouri, Deferred Compensation Plan
27.10.20
Voya Honors Hartsburg Teacher with Second-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award
27.10.20
Austal USA Selects Voya as Service Provider for 401(k) and Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation Plans
20.10.20
Voya Launches New Spanish-Language Experience for Retirement Plan Customers
19.10.20
Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month
16.10.20
Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month
15.10.20
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
15.10.20
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announce Payment of Quarterly Distribution
15.10.20
The National Down Syndrome Society and Voya Cares Announce the Go Orange Campaign’s Entrepreneurs With Down Syndrome Grant Winners
13.10.20
Voya Launches New Program to Boost Retirement Savings for Minority-Owned Businesses