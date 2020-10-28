Voya Honors Ogdensburg Teachers with Third-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, announced today that Angela Weston and Karen Mathews, two teachers at Grant C. Madill Elementary School in Ogdensburg, New York, won the third place grant award in the company’s annual Voya Unsung Heroes program.

Ogdensburg, New York, teachers from Grant C. Madill Elementary School (pictured middle center and middle right) are awarded a grant for $7,000 as the third-place winners of Voya’s Unsung Heroes program. Voya’s Angela Harrell, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer (top left) Braeden Mayrisch, Director, Social Impact (top center), Mark Jackowitz, SVP, Sales Management, Tax-Exempt Markets (top right), Aaron Cahill, Advisor (bottom center) and Lewis Custode, Regional Vice President (bottom right) presented the check to Angela Weston and Karen Mathews via a surprise virtual check presentation along with Grant C. Madill Elementary School Principal Amy Disilva (bottom center) and Ogdensburg School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall (bottom left). (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the Voya Unsung Heroes program, Voya awards $2,000 grants to 50 K-12 educators across the country each year to support their innovative and creative teaching ideas. Voya also selects three top winners to receive additional funds. In its 20-plus years, the program has awarded more than $5 million in grants to educators across the United States.

As the third-place winners, Weston and Mathews will receive $5,000 in addition to the $2,000 grant — bringing their total financial award to $7,000. This money will be used to help bring “Innovations Lab” to life at Grant C. Madill Elementary School.

“We are thrilled to recognize our nation’s educators who go above and beyond, even through the most challenging times, to make a difference in the lives of our leaders of tomorrow,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax Exempt Markets for Voya’s Retirement business. “For more than 20 years, Voya’s Unsung Heroes program has empowered educators, like Angela and Karen, to bring innovative teaching ideas to life. We are honored to recognize them as our 2020 third-place winners and hope that they continue to be an example as they prepare our next generation of leaders for the 21st century workforce.”