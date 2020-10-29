 

Ultragenyx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,444,444 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $90.00 per share resulting in gross proceeds of $400 million, before underwriting discounts. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 666,666 shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became automatically effective on February 21, 2018. This offering is being made solely by means of prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus- eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, United States, Attn.: Prospectus Department or by telephone 1-631-274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

