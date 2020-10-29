Ultragenyx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,444,444 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $90.00 per share resulting in gross proceeds of $400 million, before underwriting discounts. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 666,666 shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

